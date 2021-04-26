Watch first trailer for season three of Aziz Ansar’s ‘Master Of None’

The first trailer for season three of Aziz Ansar’s Master Of None has been released – you can watch it below.

It was revealed last week that the Netflix series would be making a return, when it was included on a list of new movies and TV shows the streaming platform has scheduled to premiere during May.

Confirmed today (April 26) by the release of the new trailer, the rom-com series is set to arrive in full on May 23, and will chronicle the relationship of Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie).

Co-created by Ansari and Emmy Award winner Alan Yang, the third season of the Netflix show will deliver “an evolution of the series that remains tethered to previous seasons while breaking new storytelling ground of its own.”

A synopsis reads: “Directed by series co-creator and Emmy winner Aziz Ansari, and scripted by Ansari and Waithe, this new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised.”

Watch the trailer below:

Previously, Master Of None has told the story of Dev and his battles with his romantic and professional life. The Emmy award-winning series aired its first season back in 2015 followed by a second season in 2017.

Series two had a sexual harassment storyline centred on TV chef Jeff (Bobby Carnavale). It preceded real-life sexual misconduct allegations levelled at Ansari in 2018.

The actor and comedian has denied the accusations and has since kept a lower profile, however, he addressed them during his 2019 stand-up tour and his Netflix special Right Now despite never issuing a public apology to the accuser. “Ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way,” he said while addressing the allegations.

Prior to that, Ansari told Vulture in 2017: “I don’t know if we’re going to do a season three. I wouldn’t be surprised if I needed a looonng [sic] break before I could come back to it.

“I’ve got to become a different guy before I write a third season, is my personal thought, I’ve got to get married or have a kid or something. I don’t have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time.”