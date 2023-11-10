Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

Netflix has finally shared the first teaser trailer for its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, along with its release date.

Last night (November 9), Netflix unveiled the teaser trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender during its ongoing Geeked event, during which it debuts and shares new information on upcoming Netflix content.

The first teaser trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender – which you can watch above – comes five years after Netflix first ordered a live-action adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon animated series.

In the trailer, we get our first look at the main cast in action, fire bending, Appa, Momo and more. The end of the trailer confirms that Avatar: The Last Airbender is set for release on Netflix on February 22 next year.

Netflix has also confirmed that the first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender will comprise of eight episodes, each running for an hour.

The lead role of Aang will be played by young Gordon Cormier (Lost In Space, The Stand). Kiawentiio Tarbell (Anne with an E) will play Katara while her brother Sokka will be portrayed by Ian Ousley (13 Reasons Why, Young Sheldon). Prince Zuko will be played by Dallas Liu (Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings).

The villainous Firelord Ozai – ruler of the Fire Nation – will be portrayed by Daniel Dae Kim (The Good Doctor, Hawaii Five-O, Raya And The Last Dragon), with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience) as Uncle Iroh.

Most recently Netflix released a live-action adaptation of the hit manga and anime series, One Piece. One Piece premiered in August to critical acclaim, with the show scoring a four-star review from NME.

Mark Beaumont wrote for NME: “For hour-long episodes, One Piece rattles along at a sprightly pace, stacking drama points like teetering towers that all tumble in synchronised perfection. If it’s teen-friendly romps that virtually binge themselves you’re after, climb aboard and strap in tight.”