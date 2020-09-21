Some of the main cast of Friends reunited at the Emmy Awards 2020 for a skit during the ceremony.

This year’s edition of the TV awards took place last night (September 20) in Los Angeles, though most of it was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, at one point host Jimmy Kimmel linked up via video to Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) in her home, before she was joined on the chat by Friends co-stars Courteney Cox (Monica Geller) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay).

“We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy,” Aniston explained to a confused Kimmel, and at one point Ozark star Jason Bateman appeared randomly in the background.

“I didn’t know Ross was there,” Kimmel joked, Aniston quipping that he was just living in her house “until he goes off to college”.

Last night’s Emmys saw Schitt’s Creek take home the most awards, nabbing seven wins including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series.

Other big winners included HBO dramas Succession, which won Outstanding Drama Series, and Watchmen, which won Outstanding Limited Series.

Meanwhile, the full cast of Friends are due to reunite for a planned one-off special, which was originally scheduled to be released in May, though has been delayed a number of times due to the pandemic.

Providing an update for fans, co-creator Marta Kauffman explained in a recent interview: “We all want it to happen; we just have to wait until it is safe.”

She added: “This is a show that is not scripted, but this is the way the show works – we are going to need a live audience.

“Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what Friends is… We can not do it without them. Everyone is all in and we are just waiting for that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience.”