Watch the full trailer for Netflix’s live-action ‘One Piece’

Netflix has released a full-length trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece – check it out below.

Based on the ongoing manga series by Eiichiro Oda, which was later adapted into a popular anime from 1999, Netflix’s One Piece is developed by showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda (Helix, Pan Am).

The series stars Iñaki Godoy as young adventurer Monkey D. Luffy, who sets off from his small village with an assembled crew on a journey to find the titular treasure, One Piece. Other cast members in the series include Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

A synopsis reads: “Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates!

“But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.”

Along with the trailer, Oda, who serves as an executive producer, released a letter stating there were “no compromises” in the show’s production.

“After the launch, I’m sure I’ll hear about some people pointing out how this character is missing or that scene is omitted, or this bit is different from the manga, but I’m sure they’ll come from a place of love, so I intend to enjoy even those comments!” Oda wrote.

He added: “Even after the shoot was over, there were numerous scenes the production agreed to re-shoot because I felt they weren’t good enough to put out into the world, on the other hand, there were also some lines that I thought didn’t feel like Luffy on paper… but when I saw the filmed scenes, I went, ‘It works when it’s Iñaki performing it as Luffy, as a matter of fact, it works great!!’ There were so many things that had to be done to keep things from looking too unnatural in live action.

“The producers and the crew are pros at live action, and frankly they’re One Piece superfans, too. The more knowledgeable you are about One Piece, the more you’re likely to notice the love they poured into this.”

Other cast members include Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, Chioma Umeala and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

One Piece, which spans eight episodes, is released August 31 on Netflix.