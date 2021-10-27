Watch the grim trailer for Netflix’s new Korean supernatural thriller ‘Hellbound’

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming South Korean supernatural thriller series, Hellbound.

Released today (October 27), the trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the dark apocalyptic world set in the series. The trailer begins on a bittersweet note as Park Jungja (played by Kim Shin-rok) celebrates her birthday with her two young children, before a dark figure looms over them to warn her that she will die in five days.

The trailer then shows Jung Jinsu (played by Yoo Ah-in) explaining that the phenomenon is a sign from god as a reminder for humans to “be more righteous”, and that sinners will be punished in hell. The world then descends into chaos, as humans turn against one another and large creatures appear to drag them to hell.

Watch the chilling trailer for Hellbound below.

In a press statement, Won Jin-a – who will play opposite Yoo in the series as Song So-Hyun – said that the script “was just so immersive”. “People who repeat irreversible mistakes, people who stick to their convictions, people who sacrifice themselves… The circumstances, stories and attitude of each of these people stand in stark contrast with one another, which can convey a number of different messages depending on the perspective,” she said.

Hellbound is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 19. All six episodes of the limited series were directed by Yeon Sang-ho, best known for Train To Busan, Peninsula and The King of Pigs. The series was also co-written by Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok.