A new trailer for season two of See has been released – you can watch it below.

This first-look at the upcoming season, which arrives on Apple TV+ arrive on August 27, introduces viewers to Dave Bautista’s character Edo Voss, the brother of Baba Voss who is played by Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa.

The intense rivalry between the pair is shown in the clip, which culminates in the two meeting on a deserted bridge.

Carrying on from where season one left off, Baba is seen once again determined to save his daughter Haniwa (played by Nesta Cooper). Watch the trailer here:

An official synopsis for season two reads: “See takes place in the far future and humankind has lost its sense of sight.

“In season two, Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more.”

As well as the new addition of to the cast, others joining include Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, David Hewlett, Hoon Lee, Tom Mison and Tamara Tunie.

Earlier this year, Momoa credited a Tool song with igniting his love of playing the bass guitar. The actor has shared videos of himself playing the instrument online over the past year and was given a bass lesson by Primus’ Les Claypool in September.

Speaking to Bass Player magazine, the star explained how he first picked up the instrument. “I always have instruments on the set, so my son was playing drums and my daughter was playing guitar,” he said.

“It was my assistant’s birthday, and she really loves Tool, so I borrowed a bass from my buddy and we all played ‘Sober’ for her. Right then, my passion for bass really exploded. The moment I put it on, I could just feel the connection – and it was all over,” he added of Tool’s influence.