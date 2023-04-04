Watch Jessica Jung in a new trailer for ‘Great Dance Crew’ season 2

A new trailer for Chinese reality dance competition Great Dance Crew season 2, which features former Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung, has been released.

On April 3, Chinese streaming platform Youku unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming second season of Great Dance Crew. The reality dance competition first premiered on Youku last year, pitting several top dance crews against one another in a series of challenges.

Each crew on the show is led by a leader, with Jung being one of the new incoming leaders this season. The remaining leaders are INTO1 member SANTA and former WJSN member Cheng Xiao, both of whom had participated in season one, as well as singer Sdanny Lee, Taiwanese pop star Rainie Yang and actor Gao Hanyu.

Advertisement

The new trailer presents each of the leaders, and outlines the new rules for the upcoming season. Season 2 of Great Dance Crew introduces a new system in which the leaders can be eliminated together with their chosen crews.

Snippets of Jung performing on the show are included in the trailer, where the singer tries her hand at waacking with her crew. “I’ve never done waacking before. I like challenges,” Jung tells the audience.

Later in the clip, the six leaders are seen playfully arguing over the dance crews they want to work with. At the time of publishing, Youku has yet to announce a premiere date for Great Dance Crew season 2.

The leaders for the upcoming season were first announced on April 2 via Youku’s social media accounts, where it introduced Jung as someone who “dances with passion and radiates charm on stage, while off stage she’s a fashion queen who’s always changing her style.”