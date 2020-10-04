Saturday Night Live returned for its 46th season with a cold open satirising the recent US presidential debate.

In front of a limited live audience, Carrey debuted his comedy performance of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden – following SNL colleagues Woody Harrelson and Jason Sudeikis, who have both previously played the former vice-president – while Alec Baldwin revisited his popular rendition of Donald Trump.

The skit included a reference to Trump and the First Lady’s recent coronavirus diagnosis, per The Hollywood Reporter, wherein the President pulls out his “mask” which transpires to be a pair of underwear.

Watch clips from the premiere below, which includes Maya Rudolph reprising her role as Biden running mate Kamala Harris.

WAP takes on a whole new meaning. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/V9RPI8MRy8 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2020

Carrey replicated Biden’s now-famous retort to Trump from the real debate: “Will you just shut up, man?” The character also made reference to Trump’s comments on white supremacism and Proud Boys, which many perceived as a “dog whistle” message of support to white nationalist groups in the US.

“The president of the United States is literally blowing a dog whistle,” Carrey’s Biden said as the camera cuts to Baldwin’s Trump blowing an actual whistle.

“America, look directly into my eyeballs,” Carrey said to the audience after “pausing” his opponent with a remote control. “You can trust me, because I believe in science and karma. Now just imagine science and karma could somehow team up to send us all a message about how dangerous this virus could be,” he said, gesturing to Trump.

“This November, please get on the Biden train,” he continued. “And we can all work together to make America not literally on fire again.”

Megan Thee Stallion also made her Saturday Night Live debut on the episode, performing ‘Savage’ and ‘Don’t Stop’ with Young Thug, as well as utilising the platform to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.