US talk show host Jimmy Fallon performed a comic twist on The Cure‘s ‘Friday I’m In Love’, marking the end of an exhausting week for US citizens with the line: “It’s Friday, I think it’s done.”

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 6, as it was becoming increasingly apparent that Joe Biden would reach the 270 electoral college votes required to defeat Donald Trump and become US President-elect, the host also riffed on the the incumbent’s refusal to concede the race.

Showing footage of Trump falsely claiming he had “easily [won]” the US election, the speech was interspersed with clips of previous remarks from the outgoing President himself – including “to me, this is a very sad moment” and “what the hell is he talking about?”

Advertisement

Fallon ended the show with his take on ‘Friday I’m In Love’, featuring some carefully reworded lyrics: “Monday, I had no clue / Thought on Tuesday it’d be through / Wednesday, Thursday, still no news / But it’s Friday, I think it’s done.” Watch the full segment below.

It was a busy weekend for TV hosts and comedians as Dave Chappelle hosted the first episode of Saturday Night Live following confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory, which also included a number of barbs directed at Trump.

Chappelle, who also hosted the post-election episode of the show in 2016, called Trump a “racist, hilarious son of a bitch” in his opening monologue last night (November 7).

“How about some bleach? Some bleach directly in our body,” Chappelle joked, in reference to Trump’s previous suggestion that the cleaning product could be used to treat coronavirus.

Advertisement

“Oh boy, the Secret Service is going to have to childproof the White House now. ‘Mr. President, don’t touch that stove, it’s hot. Turn those scissors around, Mr. President, if you’re going to run around the house.’”