Watch Joe Pesci play Pete Davidson’s grandfather in ‘Bupkis’ trailer

A trailer has been released for Pete Davidson’s upcoming comedy series Bupkis – check it out above.

The Peacock series is described as a “heightened, fictionalised version” of the comedian’s real life, where Davidson plays himself. The Sopranos actor Edie Falco plays Davidson’s mother, while Joe Pesci stars as his grandfather.

“The series combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” a synopsis reads.

As shown in the trailer, there’s a huge roster of guest stars including Charlie Day, John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson and Jon Stewart. Others confirmed to appear include Sebastian Stan, Machine Gun Kelly, Al Gore, Method Man, Nathan Fillion among others.

The series is written by Davidson, Judah Miller and Dave Sirus, with Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels serving as a producer.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Davidson will return to host Saturday Night Live on May 6 after he departed the show’s cast last year.

In recent years, Davidson has starred in a number of films including black comedy horror Bodies Bodies Bodies and Meet Cute opposite Kaley Cuoco.

Bupkis is released on Peacock on May 4, 2023.