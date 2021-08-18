Watch Kim Go-eun’s “cells” help get her ready in new teaser for ‘Yumi’s Cells’

tVN has dropped the first look into the upcoming drama series Yumi’s Cells, starring popular actress Kim Go-eun.

The 47-second-long clip features Kim Go-eun in her role as Yumi getting ready for a date with the help of her “cells”, after receiving a text from Goo Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun). The cells that help her are all in charge of various aspects of her life, including the fashion cell, emotional cell, rational cell, love cell and more.

Yumi’s Cells is an upcoming tVN drama based on a popular webtoon revolving around Yumi, who is an average office worker. The story is told from the perspective of her brain cells, who dictate her thoughts, feelings and actions.

The drama will star Kim Go-eun, as well as Ahn Bo-hyun (Itaewon Class, Undercover) as Goo Woong, Lee Yoo-bi (Backstreet Rookie, Penthouse 3) as Ruby, Park Ji-hyun (The Divine Fury) as Sae-yi and GOT7‘s Jinyoung as Yoo Babi. The show will also have SHINee’s Minho make a special guest appearance as Woo Gi.

Set to premiere on September 17 on cable network tVN, Yumi’s Cells is scheduled to air on Friday nights, running for a total of 14 episodes.

Upon the announcement of his casting, GOT7’s Jinyoung previously said that his experience working on the upcoming series was a “touching experience thanks to everyone who treated me comfortably on set”. He also added that he “conversed a lot with the director about my character Babi,” noting that “studying my character diligently allowed me to naturally become a part of that space.”