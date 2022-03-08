Watch the curious new teaser for upcoming K-drama ‘Green Mothers’ Club’

South Korean cable television network JTBC has dropped a new teaser for its forthcoming K-drama series, Green Mothers’ Club (literal title).

Starring Lee Yo-won (The Running Mates: Human Rights), Chu Ja-hyun (My Unfamiliar Family), Kim Kyu-ri (Designated Survivor: 60 Days), Jang Hye-jin (The Red Sleeve) and Joo Min-kyung (Jirisan), the upcoming series will focus on the friendship between five mothers living in the same neighbourhood.

The mothers, each with vastly different personalities and outlooks on life, come together through the neighbourhood association of their childrens’ elementary school. Through their shared experience of motherhood, they learn about the meaning of friendship.

In the new teaser, filmed through a peephole, each of the five main characters hesitate to ring the doorbell of their new neighbour. Their personalities show through, as they calm their nerves and prepare to greet their neighbour in their own ways.

“On the outside, pretending not to be, and pretending to be wealthy. Behind the apartment door, putting on and taking off the mask of greed,” says Lee in a voiceover. They finally ring the doorbell, and introduce themselves as “the mother from next door”.

Green Mothers’ Club is helmed by director Ra Ha-na, who previously worked on the 2021 BL K-drama Tinted With You. She is joined by screenwriter Shin Yi-won, who will be making her debut with this series.

Green Mothers’ Club is set to premiere on April 6 at 10:30pm KST, and will air every Wednesday and Thursday for a total of eight weeks.