Watch ‘Parasite’ star Lee Sun-kyun in thrilling first trailer for ‘Dr. Brain’

Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming thriller series Dr. Brain, starring Parasite‘s Lee Sun-kyun.

The trailer arrived yesterday (October 25) and foretells the action-packed atmosphere of the forthcoming sci-fi thriller show. The 2-minute-long clip teases the horror-like elements to be expected on the series, where hallucinations haunt lead character Sewon, portrayed by Lee Sun-kyun, who is best known for his supporting role in the Academy Award-winning Parasite.

The show follows Sewon, a neuroscientist who frantically researches a way to access the memories of the dead, after being faced with a personal loss. Through using advanced technology to perform “brain syncs”, Sewon is determined to unearth the truth behind the tragedy that befell his family.

Dr. Brain will also see a supporting cast inclusive of Lee You-young, (Diva, I Am Home), Park Hee-soon (My Name), Seo Ji-hye (Crash Landing On You) and Lee Jae-won (Sisyphus: The Myth).

Dr. Brain marks Apple’s first-ever Korean-language original series and is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. The series, which will span for a total of six episodes, is written, directed and executively produced by Lee Jee-woon (The Tale Of Two Sisters, I Saw The Devil), and will premiere its first episode on Apple TV+ worldwide on November 4.

