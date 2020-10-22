Watch Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ ‘Normal People’ audition tape

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal’s casting video for Normal People has been shared online.

The 12-part TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel of the same name landed on BBC iPlayer back in April, going on to become the platform’s second most-watched show of the year so far.

Today (October 22), a casting session from March 2019 was posted to the official Normal People Twitter account. In the clip, we see Edgar-Jones and Mescal trade lines as Marianne and Connell respectively.

“Stuff like this usually doesn’t happen in my life,” Mescal as Connell says. “I’m actually quite awkward around girls, to be honest.” Later, Connell expresses his insecurities over thinking Marianne doesn’t want him around.

Marianne then admits that she likes Connell. “You don’t mind that I’m ugly and flat-chested, then?” she asks, in reference to comments made by Connell’s school friends. After she is reassured, the pair embrace before agreeing to go back to Marianne’s house.

“Wow the chemistry is unreal. Think I might have to have another binge at the series,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. Another described the performance as “mesmerizing”.

In a five-star review of Normal People, NME wrote: “It’s the chemistry between Mescal and Edgar-Jones that mostly manages to keep the show from sinking too deep into melancholia. For all its raw emotion and underlying sadness, this is a heartfelt love story that radiates warmth from the very start.”

Paul Mescal’s portrayal of Connell bagged him a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor at the Emmys 2020 last month. However, he lost out to Mark Ruffalo for his performance in I Know This Much Is True.

