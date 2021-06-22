Watch Paul Rudd play ‘Mac & Me’ prank on Conan O’Brien one final time

Paul Rudd has played a Mac & Me prank on Conan O’Brien one last time for his final show.

The actor started appearing on O’Brien’s talk shows in 2004, showing the same clip from E.T. knockoff movie Mac & Me – you can watch the clip below.

Rudd interrupted O’Brien’s interview with Bill Hader on his final show, telling the talk show host he would show him a clip of himself and Hader in a Saturday Night Live sketch, before Rudd once again played a clip from Mac & Me.

Take a look at the clip here:

“It’s been like 25 years of you coming on the show,” O’Brien said.

“You’d always say ‘I’ve got a clip,’ and every time, for years, I would be convinced that I would see the real clip, because you’re such a genuinely nice person … And then you pull that shit every time!”

Conan is set to end on Thursday (June 24), with Jack Black appearing on the show as O’Brien’s final guest.

While Conan ends this summer, his TBS travel show Conan Without Borders will continue to run on the network, and the host has also lined up a new weekly variety series, which will air on new streaming service HBO Max.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,’” O’Brien said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

TBS General Manager Brett Weitz added: “28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television. We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials.

“We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”