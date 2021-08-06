Watch Ryu Jun-yeol and Jeon Do-yeon in emotional new teaser for ‘Lost’

Ryu Jun-yeol and Jeon Do-yeon star in the latest teaser for the upcoming JTBC drama Lost.

Jeon takes the lead role in Lost as Boo Jung, a woman in her 40s who believes she has not accomplished anything in life. Meanwhile, Ryu stars as Kang Jae, a young man who is afraid that he will not achieve success in his youth.

The new teaser showcases more characters, including Boo Jung’s husband Jung Soo (played by Park Byung-eun) and his first love Kyung Eun (Kim Hyo-jin). Boo Jung is seen being wheeled into the emergency room as Jung Soo’s voiceover says: “Mum, to her, I’m a sinner.” Elsewhere in the teaser, Jung Soo and Kyung Eun appear to be growing closer, hinting at a possible rekindling of their romance.

In another scene, Kang Jae yanks Boo Jung aside to avoid being seen by her husband, further alluding to the complicated relationship between the four characters. “Can you be friends with someone like me?,” he asks her towards the end of the teaser.

Lost is set to premiere on September 4 on JTBC. The show will tell the story of ordinary people who have worked hard all their lives, only to realise that they have not “become anything”.

In other K-drama news, Jin Ki-joo and Park Hae-jin are reportedly set to star in MBC’s upcoming drama, From Now On, Showtime!. According to a report by MBN, as translated by Soompi, Jin will play the female lead role Go Seul-hae, a police officer with a mysterious secret who gets involved with Cha Cha Woong (Park Hae-Jin), a magician who can see ghosts.