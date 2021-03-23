Watch Stephen Colbert meet Deathstroke in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ parody

Stephen Colbert poked fun at Zack Snyder’s Justice League last night (March 22) in a parody sketch on The Late Show.

The ‘Colbert Cut’ sees the talk show host put a comedic spin on the film’s epilogue meeting between Lex Luthor and Slade Wilson (aka Deathstroke).

In the original 2017 theatrical cut, Luthor (played by Jesse Eisenberg) suggests to Wilson (Joe Manganiello) the idea of forming the Legion of Doom. In the recently released Snyder Cut, Superman’s arch-nemesis provides Deathstroke with Batman’s secret identity.

Advertisement

Last night’s spoof drew out the exchange for several minutes, during which Colbert’s Lex Luthor confuses Wilson with Deadpool (originally played by Ryan Reynolds) and Will Smith‘s Deadshot, drinks champagne through a ‘crazy straw’, and breaks down the complicated rights issues surrounding Marvel properties. He also explains why The Madalorian‘s Baby Yoda is actually an Avenger.

Starting around the 3:30 mark, you can watch The Late Show With Stephen Colbert parody below:

In a four-star review of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, NME‘s James McMahon said it “does justice by [DC’s] raft of pioneering creations.

“It’s justice for Snyder’s vision, and the heartache of losing daughter Autumn – which led to his departure from the project (her dedication at the end of the movie is both poignant and fitting). And it’s justice for a DC comics fanbase that has been put through the ringer with poor adaptations and meandering visions for much of the last decade.”

The review added: “Because there’s one more thing that needs to be said – Zack Snyder’s Justice League is really very good.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jared Leto has said his portrayal as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League was “an evolution” of his character in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Joker’s appearance is vastly different from his portrayal in the former DC movie and looks a lot like Heath Ledger’s portrayal in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

The iconic villain features in the film in a dream sequence opposite Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne, speaking to him about what will happen if the superheroes do not stop the alien Darkseid from destroying the world.