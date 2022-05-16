NewsTV News

Watch Steve Martin make fart jokes with Selena Gomez on ‘Saturday Night Live’

He stars in a documentary sketch about the inventor of the whoopie cushion

By Charlotte Krol
Selena Gomez and Steve Martin in 'Only Murders In The Building'
Selena Gomez and Steve Martin in 'Only Murders In The Building'. CREDIT: James Devaney/GC Images

Steve Martin made a surprise cameo during Selena Gomez‘s Saturday Night Live hosting debut last weekend (May 14).

Martin, who stars alongside Gomez in the TV series Only Murders In The Building, appeared in a documentary sketch about the inventor of the whoopie cushion, Archie Gizmo.

In the clip, the 15-time SNL host is seen playing Gizmo, detailing his days as a “struggling gag inventor” in the ’60s with a prototype of the cushion. “I knew it would be funny to have your boss sit down and a noise come from his butt, but I just couldn’t figure out what noise,” Martin says.

“I couldn’t crack it,” he continues, “then, I met her.” The sketch introduces Aidy Bryant as Dina Beans, Archie’s wife and muse. “It was that night he realised, the funniest noise to come out of a butt was a fart,” Gomez, portraying the documentary’s narrator, says. “He had a bonafide hit. And it didn’t stop there.”

Later, Gomez says in a monologue about Martin and their fellow Only Murders… co star Martin Short: “I was so honoured to work with Steve Martin and Martin Short, especially after I Googled them to find out who they were.

“I remember telling my friend I was cast in a show called Only Murders, and she said, ‘Sounds sexy. Any hot co-stars?’ And I was like, ‘Depends. Do you like the banjo?'”

Only Murders… follows Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) as they try to solve the murder of a tenant who resided in their New York apartment complex. The characters, all of whom are true crime obsessives, document their progress on a podcast.

The second season returns to Hulu on June 28 with guest stars Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer.

Gomez also took a stab at impersonating her friend and fellow pop star Miley Cyrus during her debut turn as a SNL host – watch here.

