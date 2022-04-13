Watch the brand-new teaser for upcoming K-drama ‘Love All Play’

KBS has released a new teaser for its forthcoming sports-themed K-drama series, Love All Play.

Set in the world of competitive badminton, Love All Play follows and chronicles the romantic lives of a mixed doubles pairing and their team of fellow players.

It’s led by Nevertheless star Chae Jong-Hyeop, who plays Park Tae-joon, a young man who reignites his love for the sport in order to impress a romantic interest. Starring opposite him is Park Ju-hyun as Park Tae-yang, an aspiring Olympian who had to bow out from badminton after a bribing controversy.

The new teaser opens with Tae-joon getting set up on a blind date by his friends, but not before he goes into detail about the type of girl he likes. “As long as she’s not an athlete, it’s all good,” he says, as translated by Soompi.

“A girl who’s too lazy to walk. A girl who’s too weak to even hold her own bag. [A girl who] seems like she’ll fall over if the wind blows and turns pale when it gets cold,” he adds.

The clip then cuts to shots Tae-yang being the exact opposite of what Tae-joon is looking for, yet, the duo end up falling for one another unexpectedly.

[예고] 야! 스물다섯 어린 나이 아니다? 저.. 취업됐어요(ඔ⸝⍢⸜ඔ)KBS 새 수목드라마 #너에게가는속도493km🏸4월 20일 [수] 밤 9시 50분 첫 방송!🏸#너에게가는속도493km #KBS #수목드라마 #박주현 #채종협 #KBS드라마 #KBSdrama

Love All Play will air every Wednesday and Thursday night on KBS2 starting from April 20.

In other K-drama news, Hospital Playlist star Jeon Mi-do has opened up about what she and her fellow cast members think about doing a third season of the popular K-drama series.

“Honestly, the five of us are taking turns to nag the director [of Hospital Playlist for a third season],” Jeon told the news outlet, as translated by Soompi. Aside from Jeon, the series had also starred Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho and Kim Dae-myung.

Meanwhile, Hospital Playlist director Shin Won-ho previously opened up about how he was unsure whether he wants to continue with a third season of the series. “This was my first time making more than one season, I became exhausted and encountered different conundrums,” he said about the show.