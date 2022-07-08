Watch the action-packed trailer for Filipino superhero series ‘Darna’

Filipino broadcaster ABS-CBN Entertainment has shared an action-packed trailer for its upcoming superhero TV series Darna.

The official trailer of Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday evening (July 7), and provides fans with a glimpse of Jane de Leon taking on the role of their favourite comic character.

The series – which began production in November 2021 – is due to premiere on ABS-CBN Entertainment‘s channel and streaming site iWantTFC in August this year.

Watch the trailer below.

Stretching near the three-and-a-half-minute mark, the trailer kicks off with scenes of explosions, before briefly detailing Darna’s journey to becoming a superhero.

According to Rappler, Narda’s journey sees her ignoring her superhero legacy as she grows up to become a policewoman, but she is compelled to tap into her powers again to save humanity after otherworldly forces launching an attack on earth.

The trailer also reveals a fresh take on the Darna story, with a teenager named Narda (De Leon) inheriting her superpowers from her mother – played by Iza Calzado – instead of gaining them from a magical stone.

However, the trailer did not reveal De Leon in the iconic Darna costume – a red bikini, helmet, and gold star ornaments.

Directed by Chito Roño and Avel Sunpongco, the upcoming series will also star Joshua Garcia as Narda’s high-school love interest Brian, and Janella Salvador as her rival Valentina.

Darna, a superhero created by the late writer Mars Ravelo and artist Nestor Redondo, first made her appearance in Pilipino Komiks in May 1950, and has been featured in many films and TV series ever since.