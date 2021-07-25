Watch the action-packed trailer for the new anime ‘Blade Runner’ series

An action-packed trailer for the upcoming new anime series of Blade Runner has arrived – watch it below.

The new trailer was screened during a dedicated panel at Comic-Con@Home 2021 on Friday (July 23).

Blade Runner: Black Lotus, first announced in November 2018, will run for 13 episodes – all of which will be directed by Shinju Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex).

As reported in Empire, the show is set in Los Angeles 2032 and follows a character called Elle – who is a female replicant – as she “discovers new details about herself, which include being an expert at fighting with a katana, and uncovering conspiracies.”

Watch the new trailer here:

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, who will both air the series, announced the series’ cast earlier this month for both its English and Japanese versions.

Elle will be voiced by Jessica Henwick (The Matrix 4, Knives Out 2) and Arisa Shida (Naruto: Shippuden) in the English and Japanese anime, respectively.

Josh Duhamel (Transformers) and Taiten Kusunoki (Demon Slayer) will voice a hardened blade runner named Marlowe. Mysterious junkyard owner Joseph will be portrayed by Will Yun Lee (Altered Carbon) and Shinshu Fuji (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure). Samira Wiley (Orange Is The New Black) and Takako Honda (Bleach) will voice fresh LAPD recruit Alani Davis.

Niander Wallac Sr., the founder of Wallace Corporation will be voiced by Brian Cox (Succession, Manhunter) and Takaya Hashi (Naruto: Shippuden). Niander Wallace Jr. will be voiced by Wes Bentley (American Horror Story) and Takehito Koyasu (Attack On Titan).

Other cast members include Peyton List (Cobra Kai), Stephen Root (Barry, Get Out), Gregg Henry, Jason Spisak, Akio Nojima, Takayuki Kinba, and more.

Black Lotus will come to screens this autumn.