Watch the bedazzling trailer for transwomen show ‘Drag Den Philippines’

Drag Den Philippines, the upcoming Filipino reality TV show featuring transwomen contestants, has shared its first trailer ahead of its premiere on December 8.

The teaser was shared on social media on Thursday (December 1), has offered the first glimpse of the fun-filled challenges that would be aired Prime Video Philippines.

“So prepare to get high as we take you on a rollercoaster trip. This is not a hit and run – kailangan nating i-witness kung sino ba talaga ang First-Ever Drag Supreme (we need to witness who will truly be the First-Ever Drag Supreme)! No to hearsays, yes to bodycams,” the show wrote on Twitter, as quoted by Rappler.

Watch the trailer below.

Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race season three runner-up contestant and the Filipino show’s “Drag Lord”, Manila Luzon, Drag Den is set in an underground enclave situated on the outskirts of the country’s capital.

The trailer also shows Manila Luzon welcoming eight local drag queens into the fold, apart from judges Sassa Girl (“Drag Runner”), Nicole Cordoves (“Drag Dealer”), and Catriona Gray (“Drag Enforcer”).

The footage, which stretches for two minutes, also revealled several features such as the “Pinoy national costume” and “Pinoy national symbol” challenges, allowing the contestants to showcase their prowess and creativity.

According to GMA News, the eight Drag Den contestants competing in the pageant are O-A, Maria Cristina, Aries Night, Barbie-Q, Shewarma, Pura Luka Vega, NAIA, and Lady Gagita.

Touted as a pageant “for Filipinos, by Filipinos”, the show was first announced in July last year and is produced by Cornerstone, Project 8, and Rod Singh, with Antoinette Jadaone as its creative director.