Watch the bloopers from ‘Stranger Things’ season four

Netflix has released a blooper reel from the filming of Stranger Things season four – check it out above.

The footage debuted as part of Netflix’s TUDUM event, a global livestream featuring a number of trailers and announcements from the company’s upcoming slate.

Along with the expected mess-ups, there’s a disturbing appearance from a giggling Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), a screaming Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and an outtake from Jim Hopper’s (David Harbour) romance scene with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder).

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to start filming next year, with the story taking place entirely within Hawkins.

Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently said they might not add new characters for the fifth season, so they can “focus on the OG characters”.

“Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they’re going to be an integral part of the narrative. But every time we do that, we’re nervous because you go, ‘We’ve got a great cast of characters here and actors, and any moments we’re spending with a new character, we’re taking time away from one of the other actors.’ So we’re just very, very careful about who we’re introducing,” Ross told IndieWire.

A release date for the fifth season is yet to be announced.