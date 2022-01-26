Watch the charming teaser for Son Ye-jin and Jeon Mi-do’s new drama ‘Thirty-Nine’

JTBC has released a new teaser video for its upcoming K-drama, Thirty-Nine.

The thirty-second trailer follows the characters Cha Mi-jo (played by Crash Landing On You’s Son Ye-jin), Jung Chan-young (Hospital Playlist’s Jeon Mi-do) and Jang Joo-hee (Artificial City’s Kim Ji-hyun) as they through significant moments in their friendship as adults – from gushing over a potential love interest to getting into a particularly nasty fight.

“On the verge of turning 40, nothing much had changed,” the voiceover in the trailer narrates, as translated by Soompi. “Don’t look back. Let’s have fun while doing everything.”

Thirty-Nine is about a group of friends who form a lifelong bond after meeting in their sophomore year of high school. Together, they navigate adulthood as they draw closer to their forties. The drama follows the trio’s experience with love and loss as adults.

Thirty-Nine is helmed by Kim Sang-ho, who directed Run On and Age Of Youth 2. The script was penned by Yoo Young-ah, who had also written hits like Encounter and Miracle In Cell No. 7. Thirty-Nine is set to air on JTBC on February 16, 10:30 p.m. KST. The drama will be available for streaming on Netflix worldwide.

In other K-drama news, Disney+ has released a new trailer for its upcoming K-drama series, Grid. The trailer sees Kim Sae-ha (Seo Kang-joon of Are You Human? fame) and detective Jang Sae-byuk (Kim Ah-joong of 200 Pounds Beauty) confronting a supernatural entity from 1997 (played by Lee Si-young).

In addition to the new teaser, Disney+ has also released a series of posters for the show. The posters feature the characters in contrasting background, between a glistening city and a destroyed skyline.