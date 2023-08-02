Watch the climactic trailer for the final season of ‘Disenchantment’

The dramatic trailer for the final season of Matt Groening’s Disenchantment is out now – watch it below.

Season five of The Simpsons creator’s animated fantasy show – which follows “the misadventures of a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion, and her personal demon” – premieres on Netflix on September 1, promising to be the show’s “biggest season”.

A synopsis of the fifth series reads: “We watched Bean grow, from reluctant Princess to defiant rebel, and now, come Part 5, her journey will finally come to an epic finale – feat. the ultimate confrontation against Queen Dagmar, her evil mother.”

It continues: “To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves…

“Every decision. Every victory. Every loss… it’s all led to this. So saddle up, and drink up. Bean’s final misadventure will be the greatest one of all.”

A suitably climactic trailer teases the final season’s drama, reflecting on Bean’s journey so far before the “greatest challenge yet” – to “save Dreamland once and for all”.

Check it out below.

Disenchantment debuted in August 2018, and features the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Eric André, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille and more.

Season three of Disenchantment received just two stars from NME, described as a “swords-and-swigging sitcom” that “loses the plot”. It added: “Disenchantment fans tell haters to stick with it; in this lacklustre season, their faith is not rewarded.”

Groening’s career-defining series The Simpsons, meanwhile, is set to be renewed by Fox for record-setting seasons alongside Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, continuing its standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history.

Elsewhere, the trailer for the revived Futurama recently landed after a 10-year hiatus – with the new series premiering on July 24 on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.

10 new episodes feature in season 11, which see Fry, Leela, Bender and co. deal with an outbreak of a deadly virus in a nod to the COVID pandemic.