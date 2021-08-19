Watch the debut trailer for ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for upcoming anime series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the latest iteration based on the long-running manga.

The trailer – which was uploaded onto streaming platform YouTube on August 8 – dives deep into what fans of the series can expect from the upcoming show. It reveals a launch window of December 2021, with a release date yet to be announced.

Watch the trailer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean below.

Set in 2011, in a world where a small number of humans wield special powers known as Stands, Stone Ocean follows the story of Jolyne Cujoh – daughter of Jotaro Kujo, who we last saw in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamonds Are Unbreakable. She is sentenced to 15 years in a Florida prison after being framed for a car accident that killed her boyfriend.

To get out, Jolyne will have to tap into her Joestar lineage to awaken her own Stand, Stone Free — she gains the ability to unravel her body as string, and other close-range physical abilities similar to her father’s Stand.

The trailer also features the series’ key characters: Ermes Costello, F.F, Emporio Alniño, Weather Report, Narciso Anasui and the returning Jotaro Kujo.

Stone Ocean marks the first series from the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure saga to air exclusively on Netflix. Previous seasons were released onto Crunchyroll and Funimation before arriving on Netflix at a later date.

The first season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood/Battle Tendency aired in 2012, followed by 2014 and 2015’s Stardust Crusaders arc. The third season, Diamond Is Unbreakable, aired in 2016 while Golden Wind released in 2018 and 2019.

All four previous seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are currently streaming on Netflix.

In other anime news, Netflix announced in June three new anime projects that are currently in development for the streaming series: a space horror anime entitled Exception, an anime film sequel to Bright entitled Bright: Samurai Soul, and lastly Make My Day, a horror sci-fi tale.

Netflix has also revealed that the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop will arrive in the fall later this year, though an official release date is not yet confirmed.