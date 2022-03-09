Watch the epic first trailer for Star Wars’ new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

The first trailer for the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ has been shared.

The clip, which you can view below, begins with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the titular Star Wars character on the sand dunes of Tatooine looking over a young Luke Skywalker before The Phantom Menace theme ‘Duel Of The Fates’ plays out.

It goes on to show Obi-Wan’s new nemesis, Inquisitor Reva played by Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), who comes face to face with Skywalker’s Uncle Owen, played once again by Joel Edgerton.

The trailer comes after new images for the series were shared earlier today (March 9).

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of the 2005 Star Wars film Revenge Of The Sith, where Kenobi witnessed the downfall of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up,” McGregor told Entertainment Weekly of the new series.

The show’s director Deborah Chow added of Inquisitor Reva that the character is “ruthlessly ambitious”, while Ingram compared her to the Grand Inquisitor and Darth Vader.

“They share a common dark-side goal. They’re on the same team,” she said, before adding that “it’s all heart” in terms of Reva’s ambition.

Last year, Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy discussed the “incredibly emotional” reunion between McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who also played the character in the past, for the show.

The series premiere date of May 25 for Obi-Wan Kenobi also marks the 45th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: A New Hope.