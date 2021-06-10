Watch the first five minutes of Netflix’s new Filipino anime ‘Trese’

Netflix has unveiled the first five minutes of Trese ahead of its premiere tomorrow (June 11).

As part of its ongoing Geeked Week event, the streaming platform has released a brand-new clip on social media, teasing fans of what’s to come. The footage is taken from its English version, which will premiere alongside its Tagalog counterpart.

Watch the clip below.

In the five-minute video, the show’s fantastical depiction of a fictional Manila – where humans coexist with an underworld of mythical creatures – is quickly fleshed out. Members of the public find themselves ambushed by humanoid creatures at a train station.

The show’s title sequence precedes a voice-over monologue by the show’s titular character Alexandra Trese (voiced by Shay Mitchell), who sets the supernatural noir tone of the series.

“Manila. She’ll welcome you with smiles as warm as the sun,” she narrates. “When the sun sets, take a turn down a dark alley and you might find yourself as prey. Kidnappers and thieves are the least of your worries. Beware the ones that crave your blood and covet your soul. They can’t be bound by handcuffs.”

A crime scene is then shown with its fallen victim outlined by chalk: a ghostly apparition of a woman who committed suicide decades ago. The mystery grows stranger as the apparition roars back to life towards the end.

Trese adapts the award-winning Filipino graphic novel of the same name, written by Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo. The comic follows Trese as she investigates crimes of supernatural origin. Liza Soberano voices the Filipino version of the character. Alongside its English and Filipino versions, Netflix will also release Trese in Japanese.

Later tonight before its premiere, Filipino rock band UDD will celebrate the launch with a virtual concert in front of a “ghost audience”.

Netflix Geeked Week began on Monday and will end tomorrow. Other show reveals have included a behind-the-scenes look at the dark fantasy series The Sandman and further details of its upcoming Cowboy Bebop live-action adaptation.