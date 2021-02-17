Watch the first full trailer for HBO’s forthcoming ‘Allen v. Farrow’ docuseries

HBO has shared the first full trailer for its forthcoming docuseries Allen v. Farrow – you can watch it below.

The four-part series, described by HBO as “A Hollywood scandal. A family tragedy”, investigates allegations that filmmaker Woody Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow. The first episode is set to arrive on Sunday (February 21), with new instalments arriving on subsequent Sundays.

A synopsis for the series reads: “Allen v. Farrow, from award-winning investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, is a four-part documentary series that goes behind decades of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of one of Hollywood’s most notorious and public scandals: the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed.

“Once celebrated for their on and off-screen partnership, Farrow and Allen’s lives were irrevocably fractured and their sprawling family torn apart with the public disclosure of the abuse allegations and the vitriolic disputes that followed.”

Watch the trailer for ‘Allen v. Farrow’ below:

Allen v. Farrow includes never-before-heard audiotapes, home videos, and new interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, and other relatives, investigators, and eyewitnesses.

Allen and ex-partner Mia Farrow shared three children together, two adopted and one biological. Their relationship ended in 1992 after Farrow discovered Allen had begun a relationship with 21-year-old Soon-Yi Previn, Farrow’s adopted daughter from a previous relationship.

Soon afterwards, seven-year-old Dylan, Allen’s adopted daughter, accused the filmmaker of sexually assaulting her in Farrow’s home. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Last year, Woody Allen branded members of Hollywood who spoke out against him as “self-serving” actors who tried to be “fashionable” with their protest.