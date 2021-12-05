Watch the first trailer for Amazon’s new ‘Jack Reacher’ TV series

Amazon has dropped the first trailer for its new Reacher series, starring Titans actor Alan Ritchson.

The new series is based on the character from Lee Child’s international bestselling series of books, which spawned two film adaptations starring Tom Cruise, 2012’s Jack Reacher and 2016’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. It is set to be released on February 4, 2022.

The first-look trailer shows Ritchson’s Reacher arriving in fictional town Margrave, where he piques the interest of the local authorities, who are impressed with his credentials but disturbed by a death that coincides with his arrival.

In addition to Ritchson – best known for playing Hank Hall (aka Hawk) in DC’s Titans – other cast members include What We Do in the Shadows‘ Harvey Guillén, iZombie‘s Malcolm Goodwin, The Goldfinch‘s Willa Fitzgerald and Lost in Space‘s Maxwell Jenkins, among others.

You can watch the new trailer below:

News of the new series was announced back in January, when Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, revealed that the first season will be based on the 1997 book The Killing Floor.

“The Jack Reacher book series is a global phenomenon with one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes,” Salke said, “and a perfect fit for Amazon Studios’ slate of bold, character-driven series.

“We look forward to expanding the Jack Reacher universe and bringing more thrilling action to our Amazon Prime Video audience.”

The series will be written and helmed by Scorpion‘s Nick Santora, who will be carrying on what Child started.

