Watch the first trailer for Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ Disney+ series

Marvel Studios has debuted the first trailer for WandaVision, ahead of the Disney+ series arriving later this year.

Following on from the events of Avengers:Endgame, the series sees Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany returning as Scarlet Witch and Vision – with the two characters beginning a picture-perfect life in the suburbs after tying the knot.

In the first trailer, the pair’s suburban bliss appears to be straight out of a 1950s TV show – framed in black and white as they adhere to traditional husband and wife roles.

But the trailer’s unsettling vision of perfection is soon disrupted as a tumultuous meeting with their neighbours provides the first hint that all is not as it seems.

As the world begins to quickly change around them, it’s confirmed that the events of the snap have not affected Vision – with Scarlet Witch revealing that, much to Vision’s surprise, he’s still dead.

Headed up by showrunner Jac Shaeffer, it’s believed that the events of WandaVision will lead directly into the upcoming Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (which will star Scarlet Witch in a co-starring role).

An official release date is yet to be confirmed, but Marvel has said that it will debut on Disney+ before the end of 2020.

The series will consist of six episodes and marks the first series in Phase Four of the MCU.