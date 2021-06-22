Watch the grim new teaser for ‘Kingdom: Ashin Of The North’

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for Kingdom: Ashin Of The North.

The teaser trailer comes a month ahead of the special episode’s premiere on July 23. The grim sneak peek explores lead character Ashin (portrayed by Kim Si-a), her past and her quest to find the resurrection plant in an effort to save her dying mother.

Elsewhere in the teaser, a tiger is seen attacking an army of men in the jungle before consuming a resurrection plant, and Ashin stands atop a village, seeking revenge.

Watch the teaser trailer below.

The newly released trailer is the second clip shared by Netflix this month in the lead up to show’s release. The first teaser showed a young Ashin discovering the resurrection plant.

Ashin Of The North is set to be a one-off special episode in the Kingdom saga in which viewers will discover Ashin’s role in causing the zombie epidemic that has plagued the first two seasons of the popular Korean drama.

Ashin first appeared in the final episode of Kingdom’s second season and hints at larger developments ahead for a third season of Kingdom, which currently remains unconfirmed.

Kingdom: Ashin Of The North is directed by Kim Seong-hun, who led season one of the show and oversaw production for season two. The special episode was written by Kim Eun-hee, who penned the first two seasons.