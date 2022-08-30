Watch the gripping first trailer for Netflix’s ‘Thai Cave Rescue’ series

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming limited series Thai Cave Rescue.

The streaming platform released the video on YouTube today (August 30). The two-minute video sees the progression of the real-life events in 2018 known as the Tham Luang Cave Rescue, where the Wild Boars football team – consisting of their coach and 12 members – got trapped in a cave, with the threat of drowning due to heavy rainfall.

According to Netflix, the series will showcase “an expanded, dramatized retelling that covers in detail, for the first time, the harrowing experiences of Coach Eak and the 12 Wild Boars inside the cave and their lives on the outside.” The whole show was shot in Thailand, with on-location filming at the real Tham Luang cave as well as the survivors’ real homes.

The production team also interviewed the survivors and even used items from the actual event as props. Furthermore, they enlisted the help of rescue team member Dr. Richard “Harry” Harris, who served as the double for his character’s diving scenes.

Michael Russell Gunn and Dana Ledoux Miller helmed the project as its showrunners while Kevin Tancharoen and Baz Poonpiriy served as directors. It is set to premier on September 22.

This is the first series adaptation of the real-life event. In the past, the incident was depicted through the films The Cave in 2019, The Rescue in 2021 and Thirteen Lives released earlier this August.