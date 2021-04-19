Watch the grisly teaser trailer for ‘Girl From Nowhere’ season two

Netflix has released a gory new teaser trailer for the second season of its hit Thai thriller, Girl From Nowhere.

The series stars Kitty Chicha Amatayakul, who reprises her role as Nanno, a mysterious girl who transfers to a different school each time to avenge the victims of bullying. In the teaser clip, which premiered earlier today (April 19), things get violent as Nanno faces off brand-new enemies, which includes evil teachers and a sleazy new boyfriend. Towards the end, Nanno stands on a rooftop where the words “See You Soon” is written in blood.

Check out the teaser below.

Season two of Girl From Nowhere is expected to land on Netflix on May 7. The upcoming season will feature eight episodes whose stories are inspired by real-life events. Popular Thai actor Teeradon Supapunpinyo as well as veteran actress Penpak Sirikul will also make guest appearances in the second season.

Production for the new season of Girl From Nowhere began in August last year where filming took place in the Thai capital of Bangkok. At the time, Amatayakul said she was excited to return as Nanno.

“I’m grateful for all the support I’ve been receiving since the show landed on Netflix,” she said in a press statement. “It’s been a pleasure to present this unique series to fans around the world. Thank you again for bringing Nanno back to life. I won’t let you down!”

The first season of Girl From Nowhere premiered in 2018 and is currently available to stream on Netflix.