Watch the haunting teaser for Netflix’s new Korean series ‘Sweet Home’

Netflix has just released a teaser for its upcoming Korean thriller-drama Sweet Home, which arrives on the streaming platform next month.

Directed by Lee Eung-Bok, the ten-episode VFX/SFX series centres around orphaned high school student Cha Hyeon-Su (played by Song Kang), who tries to fend off a mysterious entity that’s terrorising his apartment complex. According to the official synopsis, the entity turns residents into monsters that reflect their internal desires.

The minute-long teaser shows the dark hallways of the complex and Hyeon-Su attacking the mysterious creature with a weapon. It ends with a shot of a bloodied Hyeon-Su smiling at the camera.

Sweet Home will premiere on the streaming platform globally on December 18. Watch the teaser below.

Sweet Home is based on a webtoon of the same name by Carnby Kim and Hwang Young-Chan.

The live-action adaptation stars Song Kang opposite Lee Jin-Uk, Lee Si-Young, Lee Do-Hyun and Seo Yi-Gyeong, who will play an original character for the Netflix version.

Song Kang is known for his role in the Netflix K-drama Love Alarm, which was also based on a webtoon by Chon Kye-Young. The second season of that drama was supposed to premiere in August but has been delayed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Director Lee Eung-Bok has also worked on popular K-dramas like Goblin and Descendants Of The Sun.