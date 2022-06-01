Watch the intense new trailer for Netflix’s ‘Spriggan’ adaptation

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming anime adaptation of hit sci-fi manga series Spriggan.

The trailer – uploaded onto Netflix Asia’s YouTube channel – offers fans a better look at the forthcoming anime series ahead of its release on June 18.

The action-packed trailer introduces a slew of new characters, including Jean Jacquemonde alongside Bo Blanche, Mirage and Larry Markson. The trailer also further teases the show’s plot.

Watch the full trailer for Netflix’s Spriggan below.

Netflix has also confirmed that Spriggan will receive six episodes, with each episode clocking in at an average runtime of 45 minutes. It is currently unclear if the anime series will spawn a sequel.

Set in the final years of the Cold War, Spriggan follows Yu Ominae, a high school student who leads a double life as an elite covert agent for the ARCAM Corporation. Ominae is tasked with recovering and protecting powerful ancient artefacts left behind by an ancient civilisation.

Prior to the release of the upcoming Netflix anime, Spriggan was adapted into a 1998 anime film directed by Hirotsugu Kawasaki (Ghost In The Shell), supervised by director Katsuhiro Otomo (Akira, Steamboy), and produced by Studio 4°C (Mind Game, Transformers: Animated).

Netflix’s Spriggan adaptation is developed by David Production, the animation studio behind JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The series is being led by director Hiroshi Kobayashia (Kill la Kill) and writer Hiroshi Seko (Attack On Titan).