Watch the new trailer for Season Two of ‘House of the Dragon’

HBO has released a new trailer for the second season of House of the Dragon – watch the video below.

In November 2022, the company confirmed that the new season would premiere in “early summer” 2024, although there is still no firm date for its premiere.

From the new battle-laden trailer, it appears that the new season will see Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) battle it out.

Rhaenyra says, “There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin.”

“And no war so bloody as a war between dragons,” replies her aunt, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

In July, it was reported that House of the Dragon was to continue filming through the Screen Actors Guild strike, due to the fact that the production is comprised primarily of British actors, who are under contracts with a different union, Equity.

In April, another offshoot series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, was announced, based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas.

Last month, HBO said that none of the other Game of Thrones spin-offs are “close to a green light”.

A number of other spin-offs, however, are reportedly in the works including a Jon Snow series starring Kit Harington. Earlier this year HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi said that producers were unsure if the series “can go all the way” and make it onto screens.

Other spin-offs believed to be in development include a show centred around the Sea Snake, a character portrayed by Steve Toussaint in House of the Dragon.

George R.R. Martin has also teased several animated shows in the past including one titled The Golden Empire.

In a four-star review of the first season, NME wrote: “House of the Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; it is all coming together to create a rich stew.”

“Some of the acting is wooden, and not up to the standard of vintage Thrones – perhaps because the main series used up literally all of the actors in Britain – but it is a relief to see a prequel that seems to know what it’s doing. A decent watch for fans and neutrals alike.”