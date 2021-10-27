Watch the new trailer for ‘Tiger King 2’ on Netflix

The official trailer for Tiger King 2 has just been released – check it out below.

The major Netflix hit will be returning next month, since being teased when the first series of episodes aired at the start of 2020, focusing on the rivalry between big cat enthusiasts Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Tiger King 2 promises to relay calls from Exotic in prison, since arranging a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, and to dig deeper into the infamous story following the airing of the first season.

Advertisement

Watch the new trailer here:

A synopsis for Tiger King 2 reads: “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.

“Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

Meanwhile, Exotic’s rival Carole Baskin has distanced herself from the show’s sequel following the confirmation that it was in the works.

Baskin, who featured prominently in the first season along with her organisation Big Cat Rescue, said in a statement: “I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [aka Joe Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again.

Advertisement

“Rebecca Chaiklin [co-director of Tiger King] said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”

Tiger King 2 will air on Netflix globally on November 17.