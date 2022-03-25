Watch the preview of ‘Queendom’ season two’s first episode

A preview of Queendom season two has been unveiled ahead of its premiere next week.

South Korean TV network Mnet has dropped the first preview of its upcoming second season of idol reality TV series Queendom, starring its six contestants: VIVIZ, Brave Girls, former SISTAR singer Hyolyn, WJSN and Kep1er.

The 43-minute-long preview introduces viewers to the six K-pop acts competing on the show, complete with individual interviews on their thoughts on the series and their goals as contestants on Queendom.

The preview also includes clips of the musicians meeting each other on set for the first time, along with a first look at Girls’ Generation‘s Taeyeon as the series’ host and comedian Lee Yong-jin as the show’s “queen manager”. The first episode of Queendom 2 premieres on March 31 at 9:20pm KST.

Queendom 2 was first announced by Mnet in December 2021, and comes roughly three years after its first season premiered in 2019. That season featured girl groups AOA, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, OH MY GIRL, (G)I-DLE and singer Park Bom.

The reality series’ season two line-up of contestants was unveiled last month, while Taeyeon as the show’s host was revealed in January this year.

In the announcement’s accompanying statement to press, Queendom representatives wrote that they expect all six contestants to “each show their uniqueness and the best stage performances.”

Following the debut season of Queendom, Mnet launched two sequels. Road To Kingdom in 2020 featured the seven boybands PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Child, THE BOYZ, VERIVERY, ONEUS and TO1.

The winner of Road To Kingdom, THE BOYZ, eventually went on to complete in 2021’s Kingdom: Legendary War. That series also included BtoB, iKON, SF9, Stray Kids and ATEEZ.