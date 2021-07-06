Watch the Roys go to war in first trailer for ‘Succession’ season three

The first trailer for the delayed third season of Succession has finally been released.

Commissioning network HBO gave season three the green light in August 2019, before season two had even finished airing. It was initially set to return sometime in 2020. However, the show was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, fans have received a first look at the completed season ahead of its release on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW this autumn.

A synopsis for the third season reads: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position.

Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.” You can watch the trailer below.

Season three sees the return of all of the show’s core cast, including Brian Cox, who won a Golden Globe for his performance as sinister patriarch Logan Roy. Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook will reprise their roles as Kendall’s siblings Roman and Shiv respectively.

Nicholas Braun also returns as Kendall’s ally Cousin Greg, as does Matthew Macfadyen as Shiv’s spineless husband Tom.

However, new cast members Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård did not feature in the first trailer.

Meanwhile, series writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett has said that the show will come to an end after season four or five.

In an interview with The Times, Pritchett relayed that showrunner Jesse Armstrong is “saying only one more” season. However, she explained a fifth season could materialise as a creator reversing the decision to do more “happens every time”.