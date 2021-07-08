Watch the suspenseful new trailer for ‘Kingdom: Ashin Of The North’

Netflix has finally unveiled the first full trailer for its Kingdom prequel episode, Ashin Of The North, which is scheduled to premiere on July 23.

The trailer – which premiered today (Thursday, July 8) – provides a more detailed look at the childhood of the episode’s titular character Ashin (portrayed by Jun Ji-Hyun), who discovers the sacred Resurrection Plant in a section of a jungle that has been restricted for more than a century.

The traiker also reveals the traumatic incidents that set Ashin on her path of vengeance and mission to “kill every living thing”, including her village being set on fire.

It also seems to depict Ashin travelling out of the northern region of medieval Korea, wandering in snow-capped regions and a barren desert.

Watch the trailer below.

The 92-minute-long Ashin Of The North will serve as a prequel to the two main seasons of Kingdom, through which viewers will discover the significance of Ashin’s role in the zombie epidemic and the origins of the Resurrection Plant.

Ashin first appeared in Kingdom during the second season’s final episode. Her appearance hints at larger developments ahead for a potential third season of Kingdom, which is yet to be confirmed.

Apart from Jun Ji-Hyun, only two other main roles have been announced. Young Ashin will be portrayed by Kim Si-a, while Park Byung-eun reprises his role as Min Chi-rok, a member of the Royal Commandery who encounters Ashin in the freezing cold northern regions.

Kim Seong-hun, who directed the first season of Kingdom and oversaw production for season two, has returned to helm Ashin Of The North. The one-off prequel episode was written by Kim Eun-hee, who wrote the first two seasons of Kingdom.