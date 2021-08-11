Watch the teaser trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Korean survival series ‘Squid Game’

Netflix has unveiled the first look at its upcoming original Korean survival series, Squid Game.

The show’s first teaser trailer premiered on YouTube on Wednesday (August 11). It offers a glimpse at what viewers can expect from the twisted, star-studded show when it releases on September 17.

It’s set to star Lee Jung-Jae (Deliver Us From Evil), Park Hae-Soo (Memories Of The Alhambra, Money Heist), and Wi Ha-Jun (Romance Is A Bonus Book). Squid Game is directed and written by Hwang Dong-Hyuk (The Fortress, Silenced).

Advertisement

The teaser reveals the show’s dystopian plot. 456 contestants, cash-strapped and eager to participate, are enlisted for a series of games drawn from their childhood to compete for a cash prize of KRW 45.6million. However, the contestants slowly learn what’s at stake: the losers of each round are eliminated via execution. Only one winner will emerge.

Watch the striking teaser trailer for Squid Game below.

The clip for Squid Game also teases a mastermind behind the games, although their face is hidden behind a mask. It is currently unclear if viewers will discover the mastermind’s identity and motivations during the first season of the show.

Other actors slated to appear are model Jung Ho-Yeon, Heo Sung-Tae (Racket Boys), Kim Joo-Ryoung (When My Love Blossoms), and more.

Advertisement

While more information surrounding Squid Game remains unknown to the public, Netflix said in a press statement that the show will “convey the humanity of the diverse characters who have no choice but to take part in the game”.

Squid Game was initially announced earlier in February during Netflix’s See What’s Next Korea 2021 event, in which the streaming giant gave a glimpse at all the original South Korean productions that were coming to its platform this year.