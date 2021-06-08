Watch the teaser trailer for Wong Kar-wai’s ‘Blossoms Shanghai’

The first teaser trailer for Blossoms Shanghai, a new television series by Wong-kar Wai, has been unveiled.

An adaptation of the Jin Yucheng novel Blossoms, the project follows the life of an enigmatic, self-made millionaire named Mr. Bao, played by Hu Ge.

According to the official synopsis, the series is “set against the backdrop of massive economic growth in 1990s Shanghai”. It also “unveils the glamour that follows [Mr. Bao’s] dazzling wealth and his entanglement with four fabulous women that represent the pursuits of his life: adventure, honor, love and innocence”.

Advertisement

The clip is graced by Wong’s grand visual flair – a golden-hued recreation of Shanghai sets the backdrop for Hu Ge, who provides narration while soundtracked by Chubby Checker’s ‘The Twist’.

Watch it below:

Blossoms Shanghai has been in production since 2019, with filming temporarily disrupted by the pandemic last year. Other cast members confirmed to star are Chinese actress Ma Yili and rapper Kris Wu.

The show will reportedly form a continuation of Wong’s past film work, according to Coconuts Hong Kong. Wong told reporters in 2019 that Blossoms Shanghai is “the third part of In the Mood for Love and 2046”. Both films starred Tony Leung Chiu-wai, who has not been officially slated to appear, and were set in Hong Kong – so it is currently unclear how his new work will relate.

Blossoms Shanghai has yet to receive a release date or a distributor. However, in a subsequent Instagram post after the teaser, production house Jet Tone promises more to come with a promotional poster of the show.

Advertisement

This year, several films by Wong – including In The Mood For Love and 2046 – were unveiled in new 4K restorations. These films were screened worldwide and compiled in a comprehensive box set by the Criterion Collection. A documentary featuring never-before-seen footage from his past films will also be released sometime this year.