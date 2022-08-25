Watch the tense trailer for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 5

Hulu have shared the official full trailer for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale – check it out below.

As shown in the trailer, the upcoming season sets up a confrontation between June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) following the death of the latter’s husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), at the end of season four.

A synopsis reads: “June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada.

“Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

“I pray for our children. May they live a life without all of this hate,” June says at the end of the clip. “Dear god, may they do better than we did.”

Genevieve Angelson (The Afterparty) has also joined the cast for season five as Mrs Wheeler, an affluent follower in Canada who idolises Serena.

The actor announced her involvement on Twitter, writing: “Blessed be the project reveal.”

The fifth season also stars Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Sam Jaeger, Amanda Brugel and newcomers Christine Ko. In May this year, it was announced that Alexis Bledel, who plays Emily, would not be returning.

The Handmaid’s Tale season five premieres September 14 on Hulu in the US.