Watch the trailer for Dave Chappelle’s upcoming Netflix special

A new preview of Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special The Closer has been released.

The Netflix original will be the actor and comedian’s sixth comedy special for streaming platform, and will be released on October 5.

The upcoming special wraps up a body of work for Chappelle which includes The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones.

“Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” Chappelle says at one stage during the trailer. “Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean: I’m saying it because it’s funny.”

You can watch the teaser trailer below:

The Closer will be directed by Stan Lathan, who besides being the director and producer behind every Netflix special Chappelle has released to date, was also the co-creator of the Def Comedy Jam franchise with Russell Simmons, and is father to actor Sanaa Lathan.

This the comedian’s first stand-up since 8:46. Produced by Netflix, the 27-minute special was released on YouTube last June. It was recorded a week before its release at Chapelle’s home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. In it, he addresses the murder of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020.

The special was released via a limited-edition vinyl pressing in June.

Meanwhile over the summer, Foo Fighters brought Dave Chappelle on stage for a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ during their gig at Madison Square Garden.

Chappelle was supported by the entire band, with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on guitar. It’s a cover Chappelle has performed multiple times previously, including one time with Ed Sheeran.