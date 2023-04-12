Watch the trailer for ‘John Wick’ spin-off prequel series ‘The Continental’

The first trailer for John Wick spin-off prequel series The Continental has arrived – check it out below.

The series was first teased in 2017, and was confirmed to be a prequel to the Keanu Reeves-starring movie series, with set “way back in terms of timing of the movies.”

Ahead of its September 2023 release date on the Peacock streaming service, the first trailer has arrived for the show.

A synopsis for The Continental reads: “The three-part event series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.

“Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

Watch the trailer below.

Speaking about the show’s premise, Lionsgate chairman Kevin Beggs explained: “What we’re exploring in The Continental is the young Winston and how it came to be that he and his team of confederates found their way into this hotel which we have met for the first time in the movie franchise 40 years later. That’s the arena.

“I won’t give away more than that, but Starz really leaned into this take also, and they have been great collaborators. And how we’ve approached this first season is as three essentially 90-minute events which you could construe as a limited series or a limited event series.”

The series arrives a few months after the long-awaited release of John Wick 4, which starred Keanu Reeves alongside Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, the late Lance Reddick and Rina Sawayama in her big-screen debut.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “[Director Chad] Stahelski may traffic in excess, but at least he understands it: how choreography, performance and style can make over-the-top spectacle cohere into pleasurably overwhelming action fizz, rather than congealing into a sweaty special effects overload.”