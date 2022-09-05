Watch the trailer for Nicolas Winding Refn’s Netflix series ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’

Netflix has released a trailer for director Nicolas Winding Refn’s upcoming series Copenhagen Cowboy – check it out below.

Set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 9 ahead of its release later this year, Copenhagen Cowboy is a six-part series described as a “poetic neo-noir”.

The series follows enigmatic young heroine, Miu (Angela Bundalovic), who, after a lifetime of servitude, looks to enact vengeance on Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld. During her search, she encounters her nemesis Rakel, as they “embark on an odyssey through the natural and the supernatural”.

Refn is best known for directing 2011’s Drive starring Ryan Gosling and 2016’s Neon Demon with Elle Fanning. This marks his second time directing a television series, following Too Old To Die Young for Amazon Prime released in 2019.

Copenhagen Cowboy is the director’s first project set in his native Denmark in over 15 years. He previously helmed the Pusher trilogy, a series of Danish crime films set in Copenhagen.

The Netflix series also stars Refn’s daughter Lola Corfixen, alongside Zlatko Buric, Andreas Lykke Jorgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Lili Zhang and Dragana Milutinovic.

Speaking to Variety, Refn teased a reunion with Gosling, following Drive and Only God Forgives, could be on the cards in the future.

“Ryan is very much part of my life,” Refn said. “We’re very interconnected to each other’s existence creatively and personally, and I love him very much and I’m sure we’ll work again in the future. We talk about it all the time.”

Copenhagen Cowboy is set to be released on Netflix later this year.