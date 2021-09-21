Watch the trailer for the final season of ‘On My Block’

The trailer for the final season of Netflix coming-of-age comedy On My Block has been released.

The acclaimed show follows street-savvy friends Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Monse (Sierra Capri), Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) as they navigate their way through high-school in the rough inner city.

Season four finds the friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.

Watch the trailer in full below.

The show was co-created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. In an interview with EW, Iungrich said that she wanted to capture the life of teens in Los Angeles, dealing with every-day normal teen troubles as well as bigger issues like violence and gangs.

The fourth and final season of On My Block will premiere globally on Netflix on October 4, 2021.

Netflix recently celebrated a monumental night at the 2021 Emmy awards.

The streaming platform’s longrunning drama The Crown was the big winner of the night, picking up eight awards including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama (Josh O’Connor), Lead Actress in a Drama (Olivia Colman), Supporting Actor in a Drama (Tobias Menzies) and Supporting Actress in a Drama (Gillian Anderson).

During her winning speech, Olivia Colman paid tribute to her late father in her Emmys acceptance speech, who died during the coronavirus pandemic.