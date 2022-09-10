Watch the trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ season three

A trailer has been released for The Mandalorian season three at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above.

The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.

Along with the trailer, it was also confirmed that Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) and Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kyrze) will reprise their roles and join Pedro Pascal in the third season.

Advertisement

Other confirmed cast members include Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Amy Sedaris, Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows.

The show’s third season follows on from events in the 2021 miniseries The Book Of Boba Fett, where the Mandalorian made a guest appearance. Along with Grogu, Din Djarin is now on a path to Mandalore in order to redeem himself for his transgressions of removing his helmet.

Show creator Jon Favreau returns as a writer on the third season, with Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Carl Weathers all confirmed as directing episodes.

The Mandalorian season three is scheduled to be released in February 2023.