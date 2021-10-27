Watch the trailer for the upcoming season of Asian horror anthology series, ‘Folklore’

HBO Asia has released a new trailer for its upcoming second season of Asian horror anthology series, Folklore.

The trailer – released on Monday (October 25) – features a montage of unsettling scenes from its six episodes, complete with a soundtrack of discordant strings and a glimpse into this season’s horrors.

Watch the trailer below.

Advertisement

The second season of Folklore, which will stream exclusively on HBO and HBO GO from November 14 onwards, will release episodically every Sunday, leading up to its finale on December 19.

Each episode will feature a setting in an Asian country, ranging from the season’s opening in Taiwan to its season finale in Singapore.

Per a press release, the first episode, titled The Rope, is directed by Taiwan’s Shih-Han Liao. It tells the story of a newlywed woman, who returns home one night and finds herself entangled in “a purification ritual performed for suicide victims”. She flees before the ritual is complete, unleashing a series of haunting events in her life.

Esteemed Filipino director Eric Matti, who recently helmed this year’s acclaimed On The Job: The Missing 8 for HBO Asia, directs the December 5th episode 7 Days of Hell. The episode follows a mother who is desperate to undo a curse on her young, ill son.

Other directors involved in the season include Japan’s Seiko Matsuda, Thailand’s Sittisiri Mongkolsiri from Thailand, and Indonesia’s Billy Christian.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the season finale, directed by Singapore’s Nicole Midori Woodford, will follow the story of a mother, who begins to notice ghostly apparitions in her home after her son begins to exhibit troubling behaviour revolving around an imaginary friend.

Singaporean filmmaker Eric Khoo, who directed an episode in the first season, returns as showrunner for season two of Folklore.

The first season of Folklore was released in 2018. It featured six hour-long episodes directed by Khoo, Joko Anwar, Takumi Saitoh, Pen-Ek Ratanaruang, Ho Yuhang and Lee Sang-Woo.